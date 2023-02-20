Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of ALSN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.70. 992,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,361. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average of $40.54.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,583.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,583.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

