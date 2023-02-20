Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Shares Down 0.4%

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating) was down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120.48 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.54). Approximately 3,039 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 6,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128 ($1.54).

Alpha Real Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £73.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1,159.09 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 45.35, a quick ratio of 31.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 135.05.

Get Alpha Real Trust alerts:

Alpha Real Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,636.36%.

About Alpha Real Trust

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.