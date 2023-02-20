Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Alpha Services and Trading Up 3.0 %

Alpha Services and stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. Alpha Services and has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.

Alpha Services and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0009 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd.

About Alpha Services and

Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe, and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.

