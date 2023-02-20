Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Sehat Sutardja Purchases 200,000 Shares

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) insider Sehat Sutardja acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £188,000 ($228,210.73).

Sehat Sutardja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 35,369 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £33,600.55 ($40,787.27).

On Friday, January 27th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 155,485 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £149,265.60 ($181,191.55).

On Monday, January 30th, Sehat Sutardja bought 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £480,000 ($582,665.70).

Alphawave IP Group stock traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 94.50 ($1.15). 535,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,251. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of £657.99 million and a P/E ratio of 3,120.00. Alphawave IP Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 90.10 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 201.60 ($2.45). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 116.74.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

