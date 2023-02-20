Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMADY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amadeus IT Group from €62.00 ($66.67) to €61.00 ($65.59) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €60.00 ($64.52) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Performance

AMADY stock opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.33. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $42.98 and a 52 week high of $72.50.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

