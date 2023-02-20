Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Cut to $97.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.30.

AEE traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,370. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ameren has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

