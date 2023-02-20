American Clean Resources Group (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Shares Down 29.4%

American Clean Resources Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 29.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

American Clean Resources Group Stock Down 29.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of -0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97.

About American Clean Resources Group

(Get Rating)

Standard Metals Processing, Inc, an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc in December 2013.

