American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded American Realty Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

NYSE ARL opened at $26.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.50. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $422.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth about $216,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

