American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded American Realty Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.
American Realty Investors Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE ARL opened at $26.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.50. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $422.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53.
American Realty Investors Company Profile
American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
