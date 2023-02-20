American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of AMWD traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,042. American Woodmark has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.93 million, a PE ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $561.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

