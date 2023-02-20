Amgen (AMG) Price Down 3.4% This Week

Amgen (AMG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, Amgen has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $104.94 million and approximately $28,772.12 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amgen token can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00004251 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Amgen Profile

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.06098886 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $18,983.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

