Amgen Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Amgen token can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00004252 BTC on popular exchanges. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $105.03 million and $17,963.25 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Amgen has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amgen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.42 or 0.00423436 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,982.71 or 0.28047841 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Amgen Profile

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.06098886 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $18,983.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amgen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.