AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of AMN traded down $4.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,509. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.78. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,079 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

