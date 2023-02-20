AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $147.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.20.

NYSE:AMN traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.50. 1,863,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,509. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.89.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

