Ampleforth Governance Token Price Tops $4.66 on Major Exchanges (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $70.43 million and $6.00 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be bought for about $4.66 or 0.00018796 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,120,787 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

