Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at UBS Group

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AMPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Amplitude from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.75.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 890,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,248. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $238,994.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 967,394 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,184.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amplitude by 1,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 526,191 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amplitude by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Amplitude by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amplitude by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amplitude

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Further Reading

