Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMPL. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Amplitude from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.52. 890,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,248. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70. Amplitude has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $238,994.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 967,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,184.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the first quarter valued at $18,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amplitude by 32.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,291,000 after buying an additional 952,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Amplitude by 512.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after buying an additional 813,324 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 5,056.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 637,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 625,511 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 859.5% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 604,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 541,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

