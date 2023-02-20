Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $210.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $186.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ADI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.71. 3,774,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,155. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $196.41.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,187 shares of company stock worth $6,243,167. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

