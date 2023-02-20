Analysts Set Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Price Target at C$48.10

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.10.

NPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Northland Power to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$46.50 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

NPI opened at C$33.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$32.85 and a 12 month high of C$47.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

