Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BellRing Brands (BRBR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR) in the last few weeks:
- 2/8/2023 – BellRing Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – BellRing Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – BellRing Brands had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – BellRing Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $35.00.
- 2/7/2023 – BellRing Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/7/2023 – BellRing Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/30/2023 – BellRing Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
BellRing Brands Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE BRBR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,097. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.97. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.
BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.
BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.
