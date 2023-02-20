Andy Harrison Purchases 115,379 Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Stock

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) insider Andy Harrison purchased 115,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 861 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £993,413.19 ($1,205,891.22).

SEGRO Price Performance

Shares of LON:SGRO traded down GBX 13.40 ($0.16) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 852.80 ($10.35). The stock had a trading volume of 2,218,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,250. SEGRO Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 669.20 ($8.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,408 ($17.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49. The company has a market capitalization of £10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 813.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 839.78.

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.10. SEGRO’s payout ratio is presently 739.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About SEGRO

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($12.62) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.92) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,150 ($13.96) to GBX 960 ($11.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded SEGRO to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEGRO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,054.60 ($12.80).

(Get Rating)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.