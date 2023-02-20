Andy Harrison Purchases 115,379 Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Stock

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) insider Andy Harrison purchased 115,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 861 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £993,413.19 ($1,205,891.22).
SEGRO Price Performance
Shares of LON:SGRO traded down GBX 13.40 ($0.16) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 852.80 ($10.35). The stock had a trading volume of 2,218,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,250. SEGRO Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 669.20 ($8.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,408 ($17.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49. The company has a market capitalization of £10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 813.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 839.78.
SEGRO Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.10. SEGRO’s payout ratio is presently 739.64%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About SEGRO
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

