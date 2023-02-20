Anyswap (ANY) Price Hits $12.59 on Major Exchanges

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 34.7% against the dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $108.04 million and approximately $108,302.27 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for about $12.59 or 0.00050648 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.24 or 0.00423675 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,971.55 or 0.28065013 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,579,260 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 18,639,320.216 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 10.967455 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $26,785.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.