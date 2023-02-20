Apollo Currency (APL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.44 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 38% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $12.44 million and approximately $758,232.69 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00083165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00058168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00010727 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00028942 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001146 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000244 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

