Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.14–$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $530.00 million-$535.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $530.49 million. Appian also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.33–$0.27 EPS.

Appian Stock Performance

Appian stock opened at $45.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Appian has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $66.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Appian from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.44.

Insider Transactions at Appian

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,014,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,247,141.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,127,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,531,588.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,158,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,014,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,247,141.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 635,916 shares of company stock worth $23,735,946. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,983,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Appian by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 151,482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,856,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,477,000 after purchasing an additional 138,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Appian by 1,038.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 89,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

