Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APPN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Shares of APPN stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.96. 806,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,048. Appian has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 175,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.98 per share, with a total value of $5,596,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,992,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,580,725.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 175,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.98 per share, with a total value of $5,596,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,992,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,580,725.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 41,648 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.61 per share, with a total value of $1,649,677.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,727,176 shares in the company, valued at $385,293,441.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 635,916 shares of company stock valued at $23,735,946. 43.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Appian by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Appian by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Appian by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Appian by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

