Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s previous close.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.12.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.44. 9,287,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,178,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $142.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

