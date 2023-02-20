Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by CTF Capital Management LP

CTF Capital Management LP lessened its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises 14.0% of CTF Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CTF Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $18,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 23.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 631,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,767,000 after acquiring an additional 101,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 206.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.81. 3,198,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,915. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.92.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

