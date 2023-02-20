Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Raised to $151.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.55.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

NASDAQ ASND traded up $5.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.65. 566,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,648. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $134.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.