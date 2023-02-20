Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (ASND) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $130.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.55.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 4.8 %
NASDAQ ASND traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.65. 566,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,648. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.60 and its 200-day moving average is $111.30. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.47.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile
Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.
