Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (ASND) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $130.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.55.

NASDAQ ASND traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.65. 566,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,648. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.60 and its 200-day moving average is $111.30. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $1,505,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 363.0% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $21,098,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 337.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 67,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after buying an additional 52,358 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,417,000 after buying an additional 796,087 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

