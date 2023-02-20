Axa S.A. Trims Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Axa S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,557 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.07% of S&P Global worth $64,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in S&P Global by 10.1% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 35.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in S&P Global by 40.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 106,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,694,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $360.83 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $423.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.56.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,804 shares of company stock worth $4,635,456 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

