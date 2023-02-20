Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,711,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems accounts for about 4.8% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $57,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,015 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,990,000 after buying an additional 1,866,728 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after buying an additional 1,420,653 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 776.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,538,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,010,000 after buying an additional 1,362,617 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after buying an additional 1,074,872 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,227. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.29 to $35.19 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

