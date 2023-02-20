Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BTN opened at $2.58 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $50.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

