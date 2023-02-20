Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Ballantyne Strong Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE BTN opened at $2.58 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $50.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36.
Ballantyne Strong Company Profile
