Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE:BBAR opened at $4.64 on Friday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $947.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $695.56 million for the quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

