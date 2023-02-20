Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Raised to GBX 250

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 250 ($3.03) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 262 ($3.18) target price on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.79) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.03) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.16) to GBX 270 ($3.28) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.18) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 239 ($2.90).

BARC stock opened at GBX 173.50 ($2.11) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 173.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 163.35. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 132.06 ($1.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 202.35 ($2.46). The firm has a market cap of £27.53 billion and a PE ratio of 559.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

In other news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 112,438 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.95), for a total value of £181,025.18 ($219,744.09).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

