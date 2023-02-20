Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

ACVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of ACV Auctions to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,815. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.52.

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 515,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,596.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 66,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $606,798.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 150,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 515,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,596.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,343,796 shares of company stock valued at $11,909,674 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,533,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 304.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 14.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,390 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,139,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,291,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

