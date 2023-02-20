Bend DAO (BEND) Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $242.99 million and $1.38 million worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

