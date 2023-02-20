Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $340.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $337.00 to $340.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $314.73.

Shares of BIIB traded up $6.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $278.38. 782,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,627. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.09. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $989,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $1,017,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 3,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 60,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

