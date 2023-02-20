Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $315.00 at Cowen

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $313.54.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $278.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.22. Biogen has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Biogen by 44.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 39.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth $2,670,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

