BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $52.50 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $308.56 million and approximately $52.50 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $24,858.02 or 1.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,267,420 coins and its circulating supply is 12,412 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,267,419.52 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 24,510.00882207 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $49,350,676.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

