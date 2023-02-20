Bitcoin Private Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 40.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002315 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $5.76 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00201057 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00072575 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00057083 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001278 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.