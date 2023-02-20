BitDAO (BIT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.83 Million

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One BitDAO token can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00002567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.92 billion and approximately $12.83 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.04 or 0.00423606 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,958.31 or 0.28060427 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO launched on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

