Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.91-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.85-$0.90 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,093,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,888. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.86. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 90.47% and a net margin of 2.31%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2,132.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 58.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

