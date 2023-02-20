Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Citigroup

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLMN. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.36.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,093,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 90.47% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth $261,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 298,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 70,579 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.