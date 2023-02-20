Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Raymond James

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $152.00 to $114.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.28.

BPMC traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,533. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.07.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

