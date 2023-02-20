BMO Capital Markets Boosts North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target to C$25.00

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.

NYSE NOA opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $464.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.50. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $17.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,043,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after buying an additional 23,534 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 108,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 832,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 348,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 293,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 38,743 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

