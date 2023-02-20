Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Lowered to $276.00 at Roth Mkm

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Roth Mkm from $282.00 to $276.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
SAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $335.19.
Boston Beer Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE:SAM traded down $5.97 on Thursday, reaching $329.04. 373,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,915. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $422.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.34.
Institutional Trading of Boston Beer
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 58.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,701,000 after purchasing an additional 475,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10,704 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 1,280.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,782,000 after acquiring an additional 151,393 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 26.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 142,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,006,000 after acquiring an additional 29,851 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boston Beer Company Profile
Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.
