Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Lowered to $276.00 at Roth Mkm

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Roth Mkm from $282.00 to $276.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $335.19.

NYSE:SAM traded down $5.97 on Thursday, reaching $329.04. 373,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,915. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $422.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.34.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 58.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,701,000 after purchasing an additional 475,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10,704 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 1,280.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,782,000 after acquiring an additional 151,393 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 26.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 142,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,006,000 after acquiring an additional 29,851 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

