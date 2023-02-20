Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $276.00 at Roth Mkm

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Mkm from $282.00 to $276.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAM. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $335.19.

Shares of SAM stock traded down $5.97 on Thursday, reaching $329.04. 373,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,915. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $355.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.34. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $287.00 and a 1-year high of $422.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Boston Beer by 88.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

