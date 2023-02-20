Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $276.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $282.00 to $276.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.19.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE SAM traded down $5.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $329.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,915. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $422.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 64.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 220.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 42.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.