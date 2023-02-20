Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Price Target Increased to $5.75 by Analysts at Citigroup

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $5.00 to $5.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BDN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of BDN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,973. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 32,106 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

