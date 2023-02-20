Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) received a €81.00 ($87.10) price target from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($106.45) price target on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €72.50 ($77.96) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($105.38) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($92.47) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €84.00 ($90.32) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Brenntag Stock Down 1.2 %

Brenntag stock traded down €0.88 ($0.95) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €72.92 ($78.41). 332,518 shares of the company were exchanged. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($46.30) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($60.48). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €65.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €64.72.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

