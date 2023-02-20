Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Cut to $82.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $94.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.67% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BFAM. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance
BFAM stock traded up $7.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.87. 1,293,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,167. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
