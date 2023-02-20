Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Cut to $82.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $94.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BFAM. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

BFAM stock traded up $7.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.87. 1,293,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,167. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 32.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,073,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,270,000 after purchasing an additional 991,546 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,069,000 after purchasing an additional 864,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,050,000 after purchasing an additional 643,410 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 124.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,545,000 after purchasing an additional 572,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,706,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

